Smart car filled with supplies at pet adoption event

Rural King and Ouabache Valley Felines and Friends partnered Saturday for an adoption event.

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 11:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rural King and Ouabache Valley Felines and Friends partnered Saturday for an adoption event.

The rescue director says she has more than a hundred cats in need of homes inside the shelter alone. That's why the event doubled as a supply drive.

People were invited to fill the smart car while checking out the adoptable animals.

The director says everyone can help control the pet population.

Tammy Barnett says, "There's so many animals out on the street, so many, and if people would get them fixed it would help cut the population down."

Barnett says cats at the rescue are vetted before going to their forever homes.

She explains it was a volunteer's idea to fill the smart car and by the end of the event it was packed with food and supplies.

