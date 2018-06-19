Small plane crashes near southern Indiana business; 2 Georgia residents taken to hospital

FERDINAND, Ind. (WTTV) – Two Georgia residents escaped life-threatening injuries after their small plane crashed near a southern Indiana business Monday night.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened outside MasterBrand Cabinet at 624 W. 3rd St. in Ferdinand, which is located in Dubois County.

Gregory Solsrud, 52, and Winston Solsrud, 18, were aboard the single-engine Cessna 150 when it went down. Both were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No employees at the business were hurt.

Police said the plane went down, hit an embankment and overturned before coming to rest. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police have notified the Federal Aviation Administration & National Transportation Safety Administration about the crash.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com