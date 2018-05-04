Small business week brings attention to business owners in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week many are celebrating small business week.

It highlights small businesses in our community who work hard every day.

B & S Plumbing started out as a small business in Terre Haute more than thirty years ago.

The company has been working hard ever since.

Sally Stewart owns the business with her husband Bill.

She says it's important to recognize the small businesses in our community.

"It's very important that we give back to those in the community that have a small business that have taken a big risk to start this business for themselves," said Stewart.

Along with small business week, several community leaders held a small business workshop.

The workshop helps business owners learn more about maintaining their companies.

"It's great to have large box manufacturing or a real large employer for a community, but the entrepreneurship of the small businesses are probably even more important," said Chris Reynolds, Sycamore Insurance account executive.

The hard work and dedication of owners are also important, as many benefit from their work.

"So many people in our area alone are small business owners or employed by a small business," said Katie Shane, director of member engagement for Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Indiana Small Business Development Center have been highlighting small businesses right here in the area.

"If we really want jobs to stay in Indiana, if we want to promote our own, grow our own in Indiana, then we have to be conscious in who we shop with," said Courtney Richey-Chipol, Indiana Small Business Development Center regional director.

Both groups are urging you to visit and thank a small business.

"We just want to call attention to that and remind people to keep it local, shop local, and support the small businesses in our area," said Shane.

If you've always dreamt of owning your own business, it's never too late to start.

"If they've been sitting on their couch thinking about it, or they've got something going on in their garage, now is the time to really talk to us and see if they can make that dream come true," said Richey-Chipol.

If you haven't already, there is still time to visit a local small business.

The celebrations will continue until Sunday, May 6.