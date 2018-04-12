Slow start to Sunday sales

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Liquor stores in Indiana are now opening their doors on Sundays. It's been six weeks since Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law.

Scroll for more content...

Wayne Bower has owned 7th and 70 Liquor Store in Terre Haute for nearly 50 years.

He's not a huge fan of working on Sundays. But he says competition will keep their doors open.

Bower says it's the winter weather that's making it hard to evaluate the changes in sales.

“A lot of our products are associated with the warmer season which we haven't gotten yet,” said Bower. “You know there's some gentlemen that come in, play 10 rounds of golf last year, they haven't played yet this year. So that plays an effect on this business too.”

Lawmakers predict state-line cities like Terre Haute will see a boost in profit because customers will no longer need to drive to Illinois to buy alcohol on Sundays.

According to Indiana law, alcohol can be sold from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.