Slow down, pay attention as road construction work ramps up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers are urged to slow down and pay attention as road work ramps up this season.

Nearly fifty people died in work zone accidents last year in Illinois and Indiana according to the Department of Transportation.

According to INDOT, four out of five deaths are people inside vehicles. Many accidents are rear end collisions.

Workers hope you pay attention as you travel by work sites.

Drivers face fines for speeding and jail time for hitting a construction worker.

Motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts here, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.

To learn more Illinois work zone rules and driving tips, an online quiz is available here.