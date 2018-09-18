Clear

Slow down! Officials urge drivers to share the road with farmers

With harvest season upon us, you might run into some farm equipment on the roads. Farmers are working around the clock to gather in crops. Officials are urging drivers to slow down and be aware.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With harvest season upon us, you might run into some farm equipment on the roads. Farmers are working around the clock to gather in crops. Officials are urging drivers to slow down and be aware.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, farm equipment vehicles were involved in 92 fatal crashes across the nation, six of those crashes have been in the state of Indiana.

The slow-moving vehicles travel really no more than 25 mph. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says, be cautious when passing and never pass in a no passing zone. Also, avoid tailgating. Abrupt stops are not out of the question for farm equipment. 

Brad Burbrink, a local farmer, says drivers flying by in an effort to get past the farmer equipment makes the road more dangerous for everyone.

"It could be faster for all of us and safer for all of us if you just give us a little bit of time to get out of your way," Burbrink said. 

Tractors will be out regularly through the month of October and November. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Continued summer heat, relief coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey school resource officer approved

Image

Richland County Schools get new superintendent

Image

Brazil theater almost ready to reopen

Image

Brazil housing project wraps up

Image

Three dead as police launch Greene County Homicide investigation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Handing out flowers as an act of kindness

Image

Giving the Gift of Grain

Image

Staying safe in harvest season

Image

Ohio Street sinkhole update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe