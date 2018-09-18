Slow down! Officials urge drivers to share the road with farmers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With harvest season upon us, you might run into some farm equipment on the roads. Farmers are working around the clock to gather in crops. Officials are urging drivers to slow down and be aware.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, farm equipment vehicles were involved in 92 fatal crashes across the nation, six of those crashes have been in the state of Indiana.

The slow-moving vehicles travel really no more than 25 mph. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says, be cautious when passing and never pass in a no passing zone. Also, avoid tailgating. Abrupt stops are not out of the question for farm equipment.

Brad Burbrink, a local farmer, says drivers flying by in an effort to get past the farmer equipment makes the road more dangerous for everyone.

"It could be faster for all of us and safer for all of us if you just give us a little bit of time to get out of your way," Burbrink said.

Tractors will be out regularly through the month of October and November.