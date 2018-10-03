Clear

Skimming device found on ISU Credit Union's ATM

Officials at a Terre Haute credit union say a card skimming device was found on one of their ATMs.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials at a Terre Haute credit union say a card skimming device was found on one of their ATMs.

According to the Indiana State Credit Union Facebook page, a "deeply-inserted skimming device" was found at the credit union's ATM at their North 3rd Street location.

Credit union officials say they were able to narrow down a time frame of when the device was on the ATM.

Those dates ranged from September 6th through September 14th.

They say ISU Credit Union members that were affected have been notified.

If you are not a member of the credit union but think you may have used that ATM in that time frame, they say you should reach out to your bank.

So far, it appears no arrests have been made.

