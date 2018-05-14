Sisters of Providence hosts Mother's Day brunch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence treated local moms to a delicious brunch on Sunday.

Organizers said they served more than 1,100 people.

They said this is a fun way to not only honor the moms, but show off the campus.

"They see what is here. It's not just the college and the sisters. We have a beautiful lovely brunch and people can socialize," said Stephanie Emanus, catering manager.

Organizers said they're honored to serve Wabash Valley moms.

They are hoping to have an even bigger turn out next year.