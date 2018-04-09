Sisters of Providence hold prayer and blessing for motorcyclist

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Each year people all over the country dust off their bikes and go ride. Many like Chad Roach and Rebekah Penry do it for a good cause.

"The motorcycle community anywhere across the country if you’re on a bike, you’re in a brotherhood or a sisterhood. They are some of the most generous, most compassionate, most giving people you will ever meet in your life," said Roach.

Sunday morning they rode to Saint Mary of the Woods College. They weren't riding for a fundraiser but to get their motorcycles and themselves blessed.

It's a new event the Sisters of Providence started up this year. Sister Paula Daminao is the Co-director of the providence spirituality and conference center.

"I saw there's so many motorcyclist and I thought you know why aren’t we blessing motorcycles? So I went online only to find out there are motorcycle blessings going on all over the country," said Sister Daminao.

Bikers from as far as Indianapolis came to have their bikes blessed with holy water. They also received blessed medals to keep them safe on the open road. Overall praying for a safe year of being out on the road.

"Because there really is so much that we see in terms of accidents, speeding, road rage and we just prayed this morning that that will not occur," said Sister Daminao.

Afterwards everyone came together giving rides for some of the sisters. There was also a brunch for everyone to enjoy.

In the end it was an experience that Roach and Penry are looking forward to next year. They just hope more will join them in next year’s prayer.

"It’s just a really unique experience and it’s worth it to come out if nothing else to be around other bikers."

The Sisters of Providence also do a blessing of regular bicycles as well. They hope next year to hold this blessing ceremony again for those willing to make the ride.