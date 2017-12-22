Sisters of Providence hold Winter Solstice celebration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Winter Solstice is here and The Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods held a celebration on Thursday evening.

Scroll for more content...

Their theme for the event was hope.

They talked about keeping hope alive through practice, like prayer and praise.

The Sisters gather at the start of each season.

They say we each play a role in the hope and care of the world.

"Each of us can step up more to hope and to be the hope in the world, by how we behave ourselves, by how we act toward one another," Sister Mary Montgomery said.

The Sisters say one way you can be hopeful is by helping others.