Sinkholes and festivals: getting around downtown Terre Haute might be a challenge this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Terre Haute will be a bit harder to get around this weekend.
That is because of the road closures at 4th and Ohio for the sinkhole and the other activities taking place.
4th and Ohio Streets will be closed until at least Wednesday of next week to make repairs.
Wabash Avenue, between 6th and 8th Streets, is also blocked off for the Blues at the Crossroads Festival.
Those streets will be closed through Saturday.
