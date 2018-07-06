Sinkhole opens up, disrupts traffic in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials are trying to pinpoint the cause of a sinkhole that’s disrupting traffic in downtown Indianapolis.

A Citizens Energy Group crew is at the scene of the sinkhole Thursday after it opened up a day earlier at the intersection of Ohio and Pennsylvania streets.

The Indianapolis Star reports that it’s a roughly 3-by-8-foot (1-by-2.4-meter) hole.

Officials say repairs are expected to keep the intersection closed for the rest of Thursday. Drivers are being detoured onto other area streets.