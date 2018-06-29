VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are traveling in New Goshen, keep an eye out for a one lane road.
Scroll for more content...
Road crews are working to repair a sinkhole in the area of Highway 63 and North Sherburne Place.
It happened overnight Wednesday night.
Crews placed gravel over the hole and allowed one lane to reopen.
Related Content
- Sinkhole forms in New Goshen
- Golden Apple Nomination Form
- Help comes in small form
- Illinois lawmakers form subcommittee for digital currency
- Committee formed for Sullivan City Pool
- Car drives into massive sinkhole in northwest Indiana; emergency repairs ordered
- Board to form community committee to discuss high schools
- Receive help filling out financial aid forms at College Goal this Sunday