Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

A Terre Haute intersection remains closed as officials try to figure out what caused a sinkhole in downtown Terre Haute.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 10:28 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 11:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute intersection remains closed as officials try to figure out what caused a sinkhole in downtown Terre Haute.

News 10 was told a Terre Haute Fire Department Ladder Truck 5 discovered the massive sinkhole at 4th and Ohio Streets.

The sinkhole is reportedly about 18-feet deep.

It all started around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon when the fire truck drove through the intersection and hit the hole.

Crews found large cracks in the pavement running from the sinkhole on Ohio Street toward U.S. 41.

LINK | CREWS CLOSE DOWNTOWN TERRE HAUTE INTERSECTION AFTER MASSIVE SINKHOLE DEVELOPS

Our crew spotted several people walking through the closures to get a look at the massive hole.

"I drive over this...drive over it every day. Park over there on my motorcycle and I just so happened to not drive over it today," Riley Smith told us.

According to the Terre Haute Fire Department's Twitter account, the truck that drove over the hole was taken out of service for inspection.

In the meantime, prepare for road closures as crews continue to make repairs.

