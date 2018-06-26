Clear
Silver Alerts to now include disabled children

Protocol for missing children with disabilities is about to change in Indiana.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 1:05 PM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Protocol for missing children with disabilities is about to change in Indiana.

Beginning July 1, statewide silver alerts will include children with a disability or mental illness.

Silver alerts do not include children currently.

Lawmakers voted to change the law because of the increased danger a disabled child could face.

Hoosiers will see this new change in situations like Monday’s search in Vigo County.

