Silver Alerts to now include disabled children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Protocol for missing children with disabilities is about to change in Indiana.
Beginning July 1, statewide silver alerts will include children with a disability or mental illness.
Silver alerts do not include children currently.
Lawmakers voted to change the law because of the increased danger a disabled child could face.
Hoosiers will see this new change in situations like Monday’s search in Vigo County.
