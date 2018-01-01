Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 44-year-old Daniel Cobb.

Police say he has black hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing an olive colored hooded jacket, T-shirt and jeans.

He was last seen Monday around 9 a.m. in Lafayette and is believed to be in extreme danger. He may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Daniel Cobb, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or call 911.