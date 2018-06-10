Silver Alert issued for missing Linton man, could be in extreme danger

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley man is missing and could be in extreme danger, that's according to authorities.

Scroll for more content...

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Robert Kennedy, 73, of Linton.

Police say Kennedy may require medical assistance.

News 10 has received many calls into our newsroom from Kennedy's friends and family, who are concerned about his whereabouts.

They told us he could be en route to Terre Haute or Bloomington.

Kennedy is described as being a white male, 5'7", 175 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. He reportedly has a white dog with him.

Kennedy was last seen driving a white Chevy Impala with an Indiana Handicap license plate D531DW.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.