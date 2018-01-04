LOCATED: Police find missing Sullivan County woman

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - UPDATE: Just after 3 p.m. the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reprots Holly J. Brunton (also known as Holly Hampton) was located.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office along with Indiana State Police are looking for a missing woman from Shelburn.

Holly J. Brunton (also known as Holly Hampton) 42 of Shelburn, was last seen at a residence in Shelburn around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police are also looking for Brunton’s van, described as a 2004 Chevrolet Venture, burgundy in color.

This is being considered a missing person case, but police report they have not received any credible inforamtion that any foul play has happened.

If you have seen or know where Holly is, contact Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at (812) 268-4308 or Indiana State Police at (765) 653-4114.