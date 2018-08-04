Silent auction works to raise money for 11-month-old's kidney transplant

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - A silent auction is happening that you can take part in...and all of the money raised will help a young boy with a kidney transplant.

Matthew Myles is 11-months old and in need of a new kidney.

Right now, he is too little to be put on the transplant list.

LINK | 11-MONTH-OLD BOY IN CLAY CITY IN NEED OF NEW KIDNEY AND SEEKS COMMUNITY HELP

His family is working to raise $40,000 for his surgery.

To help raise the money, they are having an online silent auction.

It started on Thursday and will last through August 17th.

There are a total of 24 items to bid on.

To check them out, click here.