Sign-ups happening now for basketball program at Boys & Girls Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club is gearing up for its basketball program, and they want your child to join the fun!

Sign-ups for the season are happening now through the end of October.

Boys and girls, pre-school through 8th grade, are welcome.

The cost includes $30 for membership and $45 for the program fee. If your child is in pre-school, the cost is only $45.

Organizers said there are also scholarship opportunities for families unable to afford the registration costs.

All coaches are also background checked.

Through the program, organizers said kids are able to be mentored in a safe and active environment.

"We're trying to get these kids away from the TVs and playing all these video games," said Director Bobby Moore, "If they're here at the Boys & Girls Club and participating in exercise, it helps them to be healthier person."

The last day to sign-up is Saturday, October 20th.

You can register your child in person at the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club (924 N 13th Street) or online.