Sidewalk project aimed to keep Clay County residents safe from heavy traffic

Heavy traffic is causing concern for one Wabash Valley street in Brazil, Indiana. So, they are putting in a sidewalk. The project will help keep people safe from this heavy flow of traffic.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 7:48 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Heavy traffic is causing concern for one Wabash Valley street in Brazil, Indiana. So, they are putting in a sidewalk. The project will help keep people safe from this heavy flow of traffic.

Brian Wyndham, mayor, says a sidewalk improvement project has been in the works for a couple of years.

“You want to keep people off the streets,” Wyndham said.

If approved, the nearly $400,000 project will put in place sidewalks at the intersections of Jackson street from Depot street to Vandalia street. This is located near Forest Park Plaza.

Some people say this project is a necessity for the community.

“You see people coming down with walkers all the time,” Gary Rickert said. “It puts them in danger.”

Paulette Teiken has a son who has Down’s syndrome. She says no sidewalks can make it hard for him to get around.

“It’s hard to walk on a sidewalk that is not a sidewalk,” Teiken said.

Wyndham says his hope is to make it easier on the elderly and disabled population. He wants new sidewalks along with handicap intersections to accommodate their needs.

“My biggest concern is to make sure folks in the area have a good and safe sidewalk to travel on,” he said.

Wyndham says the project will depend on the weather. If the bid gets approved, he says it would like to have it done within a year.

