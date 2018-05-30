Sick of hitting dead ends? Here's list of upcoming road closures in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There have been a lot of road closures lately for construction and it doesn't look to be ending any time soon.

Scroll for more content...

Here are the upcoming projects:

June 2nd - Patrick Street will be closed between 24th and 25th on June 2nd from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. for a church function.

June 10th - First Street between Sycamore and Mulberry Street, Chestnut and Eagle Street from Parking lot entrance to First Street, and Water Street from Eagle to Mulberry will be closed on June 10th at 12:01 a.m. until June 10th at 1:30 p.m. for Special Olympics.

July 6th - 7th Street will be closed between Ohio and Wabash on July 6th from 3:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. for First Friday Event.

July 13th - July 14th - 14th Street will be closed from Wabash north to the alley behind 1366 Wabash Avenue from Noon on July 13th through Midnight on July 14th for a fundraiser.

October 12th - October 13th - 14th Street will be closed from Wabash north to the alley behind 1366 Wabash Avenue from Noon until Midnight on October 13th for ISU Homecoming activities.

October 12th - October 13th - The following streets will be closed during the ISU Homecoming Parade on October 12th at 11:59 p.m. until October 13th at 1:00 p.m. Streets include: 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9th Streets from Wabash to Locust, Cherry Street from the alley beside the State Building to 5th Street, Chestnut Street from 8th Street to CSX RR, Wabash Avenue from 5th to 9th, and 8th Street from Larry Bird to Tippecanoe.