Should Hoosiers with terminal illnesses have the right to end their own life?

The issue is often called physician-assisted suicide, death with dignity, or the right to die.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 10:43 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2018 10:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - End of life decisions can carry a lot of controversies.

It would impact Hoosiers with terminal illnesses at the end of their lives.

Indiana state representative Matt Pierce has filed a bill on the subject.

It would impact Hoosiers with terminal illnesses at the end of their lives.

Pierce says the process for pursuing a life-ending prescription would boil down to 10-steps.

They include consent forms and physician involvement.

Pierce introduced the similar legislation last year, all with the goal to help Hoosiers.

According to a Gallup Poll from 2015, nearly 70 percent of Americans are in favor of physician-assisted suicide

