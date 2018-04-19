Clear
Names released after Oaktown double shooting

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a double shooting in Knox County.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2018 10:24 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2018 3:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police Detectives are still investigating a double shooting that occurred at 3386 E. Cardinal Road, Oaktown.

The male has been identified as Roger S. Darrough, 63.

He is still being treated for serious injuries at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

The deceased female has been identified as Sharon M. Patton, 56.

Darrough and Patton resided together at the residence.

Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence Wednesday night. That's after a family member requested a welfare check on the occupants.

Darrough was found in the detached garage. Patton was found inside the residence.

Detectives do not believe anyone else is involved in this shooting.

Sergent Todd Ringle with ISP says it is possible the shooting happened earlier in than Wednesday when they discovered the situation.

This is still an on-going investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

