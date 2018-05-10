TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officer Todd Haller and his K9 partner Diesel have been serving together since 2007. Since that time they have also witnessed the loss of another officer to the community.

"Being this the second time in seven years, it hits home pretty hard. It makes you wonder what the world is coming to," said Officer Haller.

That's why many in the community decided not only to mourn for this fallen officer but also work to support the police department in this time of need.

That's why Top Guns in Terre Haute began a t-shirt fundraiser. The fundraiser is called “I've got your six.” Its meaning is that the community will always have officers backs.

All the funds raised will go towards getting the THPD a new K9 officer. They will also name the K9 "Pitts" in honor of the valleys fallen hero. Steve Ellis is the CEO of Top Gun. He says he is happy to such community support.

"We're just so happy to see that the community has reached out, not only to our fundraiser but also to other fundraisers. There’s a lot of good ones going on and we're happy to see the community supporting all of them. It's the least we can do," said Ellis.

So far they have raised $5,000 of their $15,000 goal but to Officers Haller and Diesel this community support is what makes them proud to serve Terre Haute.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we thank everyone in the Wabash Valley. Therese no way we could do this job without the love, compassion, and mercy from the people in the Wabash Valley and were so honored to serve people like that," said Haller.

If you would like to purchase one of these shirts they cost $30. Currently, top guns are sold out of the shirts in store but you can order it online at their website here.