Sheriff suspends Tanoos' Special Deputy privileges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed that Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing has suspended the special deputy privileges of former Vigo County School Superintendent Dr. Daniel Tanoos.
Tanoos has served as a special deputy for many years.
