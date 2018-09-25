Clear

Sheriff suspends Tanoos' Special Deputy privileges

Tanoos has served as a special deputy for many years.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 10:00 AM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed that Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing has suspended the special deputy privileges of former Vigo County School Superintendent Dr. Daniel Tanoos.


