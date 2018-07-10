Clear
Sheep costume contest

The annual sheep costume contest happened at the Vigo County Fair.

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 6:27 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, (Ind.) -- The Vigo County Fair is in full swing. A lot of events are planned for the week. Including typical fair fun, like showing and judging animals, demolition derbies, and many exhibits to check out. 

One thing that's not so typical that happened at the fair, a sheep costume contest.

It's exactly what it sounds like. 4-H members choose a costume for themselves and their sheep. They dress their sheep up and show off their costumes to the crowd.

The sheep handlers dress up along with the sheep. The duo is judged on their costume and a winner is decided. 

This year some of the costumes included the Princess and The Frog, Hula dancers and the winning costume a train and the caboose. 

