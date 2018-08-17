Shahadey looks to clarify the amount of money he owes for kickback scheme

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The attorney for Frank Shahadey filed a new motion on Friday.

It seeks to clarify the amount of money Shahadey owes the Vigo County School Corporation for restitution.

It also asks to stop a wage garnishment hearing scheduled for next week.

That's according to court documents News 10 obtained.

Shahadey worked as a school resource officer for Vigo County Schools.

He pleaded guilty to taking more than $80,000 as part of a kickback scheme.

News 10 spoke with new Vigo County Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth.

He said he's ready for the school corporation to move on from this.

"School districts across the country are faced with tough decisions every day. What this allows us to do is focus on the ones that we can have an effect on right now," Dr. Haworth said.

The school board's next meeting will be Monday evening.