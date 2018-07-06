TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A garnishment hearing for Frank Shahadey has been delayed.
Scroll for more content...
The government has asked the court to garnish Shahadey's law enforcement pension account.
LINK | SHAHADEY FACES GARNISHMENT TO PAY BACK THE MONEY HE STOLE FROM SCHOOL CORPORATION
As part of his plea deal, a judge ordered Shahadey to pay restitution to the Vigo County School Corporation.
So far, he's only paid around $1,200 back.
Shahadey must file paperwork on the matter in one month.
His next court appearance has been reset for August 21st in Indianapolis.
Related Content
- Shahadey garnishment hearing delayed
- Shahadey faces garnishment to pay back the money he stole from school corporation
- U.S. Attorney's Office asks to garnish Shahadey's police pension to repay stolen money
- BOP records show Shahadey's release
- Shahadey sentenced to 16 months and 2 years probation in federal court
- "...Counsel for the Shahadeys and Mr. Pick try to distract from the true issue." VCSC attorney responds to claims from Monday's meeting
- Carrier delays, reduces upcoming Indianapolis layoffs
- Replacement of ISTEP exam delayed another year
- Illinois farmers concerned weather could delay planting
- Marley hears his fate for murder charge