Shahadey garnishment hearing delayed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A garnishment hearing for Frank Shahadey has been delayed.

The government has asked the court to garnish Shahadey's law enforcement pension account.

As part of his plea deal, a judge ordered Shahadey to pay restitution to the Vigo County School Corporation.

So far, he's only paid around $1,200 back.

Shahadey must file paperwork on the matter in one month.

His next court appearance has been reset for August 21st in Indianapolis.