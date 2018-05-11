Clear

Shahadey faces garnishment to pay back the money he stole from school corporation

An application for garnishment has been filed in federal court against Frank Shahadey.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An application for garnishment has been filed in federal court against Frank Shahadey.

On Thursday, paperwork was filed in the Terre Haute Divison of the U.S. District Court requesting the garnishment for the money Shahadey owes the Vigo County School Corporation.

In October of last year, Shahadey, a former Vigo County Deputy Sheriff, and Vigo County School Corporation liaison entered a guilty plea to felony charges of wire fraud and theft of government funds.

Part of the judgement required that he pay back $80,500 in restitution to the Vigo County School Corporation.

Shahadey still owes $79,500.

