Sex ed in schools to the drug crisis; lawmakers crack down

INDIANA (WTHI) - From a hike at the pump to changes in the foster care system, new Indiana laws are officially in action.

Some of the changes lawmakers voted on are a bit unusual. For example, you can no longer get a tattoo on your eye. That was a bill that passed in the statehouse.

Lawmakers also changed how sex education will be handled in schools. Parents will now have to give permission for their child to participate in a sex education class.

All schools will have to send a notice home to parents that allows their child to opt out. The notice will need to outline what is taught as well.

Hoosiers can also expect to see more severe consequences for drug dealing. A new law says a drug dealer could go to prison for decades if they know or intentionally make a drug that results in a person's death.

The law includes any person who deals that substance as well. This can now be charged as a felony.

Other laws protect the rights of homeowners to rent out property on websites like Airbnb, allow students to bring sunscreen freely to school and designate an official state insect.

One of the most talked about laws, that already went into effect is the Sunday retail alcohol sales change.