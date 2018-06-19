Clear
Sex Offender Arrested

A Michigan sex offender was arrested in Sullivan County.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 12:37 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

A Michigan man is behind bars and banned from a Sullivan County Park. Deputy Justin Copeland was investigating a reported battery of a 17-year-old female when he learned the suspect in question was camping at the Sullivan County Park and Lake.

He ran a nationwide on the suspect, Rusty Banks, and learned that he was a registered sex offender in Michigan. 

It was later established that Banks had not registered with Indiana authorities - as required by law. Sheriff Clark Cottom said even registered sex offenders that come into Indiana for a brief period are required to notify authorities.

After being questioned, Banks admitted to the battery of the 17-year-old. 

Banks was also permanently banned from Sullivan County Park and Lake.

He was arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Battery. He is secured in the Sullivan County Jail under a $12,000 bond. 

Sheriff Cottom said his office will also be notifying Michigan authorities of Banks’ arrest, as he is also required to notify Michigan officials of his extended travels.

