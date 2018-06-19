A Michigan man is behind bars and banned from a Sullivan County Park. Deputy Justin Copeland was investigating a reported battery of a 17-year-old female when he learned the suspect in question was camping at the Sullivan County Park and Lake.
He ran a nationwide on the suspect, Rusty Banks, and learned that he was a registered sex offender in Michigan.
It was later established that Banks had not registered with Indiana authorities - as required by law. Sheriff Clark Cottom said even registered sex offenders that come into Indiana for a brief period are required to notify authorities.
After being questioned, Banks admitted to the battery of the 17-year-old.
Banks was also permanently banned from Sullivan County Park and Lake.
He was arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Battery. He is secured in the Sullivan County Jail under a $12,000 bond.
Sheriff Cottom said his office will also be notifying Michigan authorities of Banks’ arrest, as he is also required to notify Michigan officials of his extended travels.
Related Content
- Sex Offender Arrested
- Judge: Indiana sex offender class violates US Constitution
- Vigo County traffic stop leads police to accused sex offender
- Sullivan County Sheriff's Office looking for wanted sex offender
- Trump commutes sentence for drug offender backed by Kim Kardashian
- Actress arrested in sex trafficking in ‘guru to stars’ case
- Harvey Weinstein arrested on rape, criminal sex act charges
- Offenders at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility helping to feed those in need
- Wabash Valley Correctional Facility Offenders get hands on training for life after release
- Wabash Valley Correctional Facility worker charged for misconduct with an offender