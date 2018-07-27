Several people hurt after car crashes into Brazil restaurant

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Several injuries were reported after a car crashed into a Brazil, Indiana restaurant.

That's according to our radio partners at 959 The Legend.

It happened Thursday afternoon at Eddie's Sandwich Shop on South Walnut Street in Brazil.

When first responders arrived they found a car with a female driver inside the building.

She was reportedly semi-conscious, but the extent of her injuries is unclear at this time.

The Legend reports several customers and employees were in the building at the time of the crash.

Three suffered minor injuries.

There was extensive damage to the building.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.