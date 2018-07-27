Clear

Several people hurt after car crashes into Brazil restaurant

Several injuries were reported after a car crashed into a Brazil, Indiana restaurant.

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 7:03 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 10:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Several injuries were reported after a car crashed into a Brazil, Indiana restaurant.

Scroll for more content...

That's according to our radio partners at 959 The Legend.

It happened Thursday afternoon at Eddie's Sandwich Shop on South Walnut Street in Brazil.

When first responders arrived they found a car with a female driver inside the building.

She was reportedly semi-conscious, but the extent of her injuries is unclear at this time.

The Legend reports several customers and employees were in the building at the time of the crash.

Three suffered minor injuries.

There was extensive damage to the building.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"