Several line the streets to pay their respects for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a somber journey for the dozens of law enforcement officers transporting fallen patrolman Rob Pitts.

Dozens of people lined the street to show their support for the fallen Terre Haute Police Officer.

Many law enforcement agencies were present for Pitts' escort as well.

Several officers traveled many miles to take part.

Saturday's procession took Officer Pitts from Regional Hospital, where he was last treated, to DeBaun Funeral home.

Several people that came to show their support didn't know Officer Pitts personally but still wanted to pay their respects.

"These men and women who serve for us, I mean they protect us, they don't know if they're coming home or not. I'm prior military and you know and, yeah it hits, it hits hard," James Francis said.

"Especially when it happens in your hometown, it's like a realization of this is actually happening and it's sad because people are just getting crazier and crazier it feels like and a lot of people are losing their families because of it," Cody Eller told us.

So far, no other funeral arrangements have been released.

We expect that to happen in the coming days.