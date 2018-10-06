Clear

Several arrested on drug-related charges in Daviess County

Several people were arrested on drug-related charges in Daviess County, Indiana Friday.

The Washington Police Department says the arrests all stemmed from a traffic stop. Police tell News 10 the traffic stop happened near Washington on Interstate 69.

The Washington Police Department says the arrests all stemmed from a traffic stop. Police tell News 10 the traffic stop happened near Washington on Interstate 69.

Officials say a K-9 Officer alerted other police that there were illegal narcotics in the car. Police searched the car, and found schedule II controlled substances, schedule IV controlled substances, paraphernalia, and roughly a quarter pound of methamphetamine. Police say the meth’s estimated worth is over $10,000 dollars.

The car’s driver, Shawn Carrico, and passengers Oakley Phillips, and David Hillger, were all arrested. They face charges for Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Phillips was also wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of Knox County.

But, that’s not all. Police executed a search warrant after the traffic stop at the home of Tiffany Sexton. The car Carrico was driving was registered to Sexton.

Officials say at the home, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and four guns. Sexton was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.

