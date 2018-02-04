Several arrested on drug charges in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Several arrests are made after a traffic stop and search warrant in Clinton, Indiana.

City Police say it happened on Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

Officials say 27-year-old David Travis Shull was pulled over at Main and Chestnut Street in Clinton. Police say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, baggies, and large amounts of cash during the traffic stop.

Officials say they got a search warrant after the traffic stop for 556 South Main Street in Clinton. Police say at the house, methamphetamine, PCP, marijuana, scales, baggies and syringes were found.

Throughout the traffic stop and search warrant, police say 20 grams of meth were found, and 26 grams of marijuana.

Shull is being held without bond on multiple charges. The charges include Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, and Driving While Suspended, Prior.

Three others were arrested in connection to the incident. Megan Carol Pocock, Kenna J. Shull, and Michael Blair. Ofificals say they are all being held without bond. They say they also face various drug charges.