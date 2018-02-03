wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

Several areas in Clay County under boil order after water main break

A major water main break created problems in Clay County on Friday.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 10:04 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A major water main break created problems in Clay County on Friday.

The Brazil Police Department alerted people about the situation Friday afternoon.

An 18-inch main line burst near the Knightsville flashing lights.

That is just east to Brazil.

Water covered all lanes of US 40.

People in the Brazil area lost water for several hours.

A similar situation happened in late November.

Late Friday night, we talked to Brazil's mayor.

He says there is a boil order in effect for Brazil, Carbon, Center Point, Harmony, and Knightsville.

It is in effect until further notice.

