TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 10-year tradition continued down the hallways of Ouabache Elementary School on Friday.

This one, however, was extra special.

Every year, Oubache Elementary School hosts a "Seuss Parade."

The Grand Marshall in full Cat in the Hat garb was Superintendent Danny Tanoos...or "Seuss Tanoos."

On Friday, he drove his Zamboni for the last time, high fiving kids as he rolled by.

To show their appreciation for Tanoos, staff, students, and guests wore t-shirts with the Dr. Seuss quote "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

The students performed an encore musical as a farewell to "Seuss Tanoos."

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett also attended as "Sam I Am."