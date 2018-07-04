Set-up begins for Vigo County Fair

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fairgrounds are starting to take shape for the big event of the summer.

Crews starting setting up attractions.

Fair activities don't start until Saturday, but it takes time to get prepared.

On Monday, we saw people with food and amusement ride trailers.

They will also spend the next few days making sure everything is working properly.

The fair will have all kinds of family fun.

The kickoff ceremony happens at noon on Saturday.