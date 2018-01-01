wx_icon Terre Haute 30°

Services set for retired Indianapolis archbishop

Funeral services for retired Indianapolis Catholic Archbishop Daniel Buechlein are planned for next week at the cathedral where he presided for 19 years.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 3:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2018 3:37 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Funeral services for retired Indianapolis Catholic Archbishop Daniel Buechlein are planned for next week at the cathedral where he presided for 19 years.

The archdiocese says the 79-year-old Buechlein died early Thursday at southern Indiana's St. Meinrad Archabbey, where he moved after a stroke forced his retirement in 2011.

Services will begin with public visitation 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in Indianapolis, where his funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. He will be buried the following day at St. Meinrad's cemetery.

Buechlein became the fifth archbishop of Indianapolis in 1992 following five years as bishop of the Memphis, Tennessee, diocese. He grew up in the southern Indiana city of Jasper and became a Benedictine monk at St. Meinrad.

