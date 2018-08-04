Services set for Terre Haute firefighter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Services have been set for a Terre Haute firefighter that passed away.
Earlier this week, 54-year-old William "Billy" Terrell lost his life due to medical complications.
Terrell was an active Terre Haute Fire Department firefighter.
He was a 31 year veteran of the department.
Terrell's services are set for Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Debaun Funeral Home on Springhill.
There will be a parade to honor Terrell, led by his fire truck, Engine Two.
It will head north on U.S. 41 to College where it will turn east. From there it will drive past THFD Station Two, north on 9th Street to Cherry where it will go north. From there they will head west on 41 to Roselawn Cemetary.
Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher told News 10, Terrell had plans to retire this year.
