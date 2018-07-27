Clear

Services announced for Crawford County woman killed on Tuesday

A time of visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1st at the Goodwine Funeral Home in Robinson.

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 11:26 AM
Updated: Jul. 27, 2018 12:34 PM

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Funural services for Sandra Kendall, 62 of of Bellair who died on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Officers were called to a home on North 25th Street in the town of Bellair. Crawford County Sheriff William Rutan said both subjects were found within about half an hour.

Obituary for Sandra Kendall


Sandra Kendall, 62, of Bellair, IL, died at 8:14 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at her home. She was born May 8, 1956 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Paul & Clara (Johnson) Washburn.

Sandy grew up in the Indianapolis area, where she graduated high school before enlisting in the Navy. She proudly served her country from 1974-1975, and it was during this time that she met her first husband, Wayne. A few years after his death in 1982, she moved back to Crawford County, where she spent much of her time outside alongside her husband, Danny. Few things brought Sandy more joy than being in the sunshine, be that fishing on the North Fork, four-wheeling, or watching her hummingbirds. Her wonderful sense of humor will long be cherished by her family, who will never forget this one-of-a-kind soul who truly lived life her way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by her first husband, Kenneth Wayne Pennington; and by her brother, David Washburn.

She married Danny Kendall on March 7, 1998, and he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Karolyn Johnson (O’Fallon, IL) and Kathryn Woods (Robinson, IL); by her sisters, Peggy Gray (Largo, FL) and Helen Wildermuth (Nashville, IN); by 8 grandchildren; by her brothers, James Eddington (Indianapolis, IN) and Albert Williams (CO); and by her nephew, Ryan Gray (Robinson, IL).

A time of visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1st at the Goodwine Funeral Home in Robinson. A graveside service will follow and will be held at the Bellair Cemetery, where military services will be conducted by the combined units of the Robinson V.F.W. Post #4549, American Legion Post #69, and Marine Corps League Det. #546, and the Flat Rock American Legion Post #132. Memorials may be made to her memorial fund, with checks made payable to “Goodwine Funeral Homes”.

