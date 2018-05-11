Clear

Serious illness sidelines police cat, another sought

A suburban Detroit police department says a cat set to be deputized for therapeutic purposes and public appearances has developed a serious illness.

Posted: May. 11, 2018 8:30 AM
Updated: May. 11, 2018 8:40 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

TROY, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police department says a cat set to be deputized for therapeutic purposes and public appearances has developed a serious illness.

Scroll for more content...

The Troy Police Department said Thursday that Badges can't perform the duties because she's been diagnosed with feline leukemia, an often fatal disease that can be transmitted to other cats.

Michigan Human Society spokeswoman Anna Chrisman says the group hopes to find a new home for Badges for "as long as she is with us." The Police Department's "feline handler" has other cats would could be put at risk.

Police are seeking another candidate. A new cat could be officially appointed Friday — the day planned for Badges' swearing-in.

Troy police say in a tweet that Badges will always be the department's "first 'pawfficer.'"

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Becoming sunny and a hot weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It