Series of classes hope to help you get healthy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People are learning how to make smart...and healthy decisions.
The Purdue Extension Office and United Way are partnering for the Healthy Living Program.
Tuesday evening's event focused on food.
Participants learned about choosing healthy foods and making recipes.
The class involved a food demonstration and a brief lecture.
Other sessions in the future will focus on exercise and heart disease.
