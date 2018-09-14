Clear

Serial killer with Terre Haute ties could receive the death penalty

A serial killer with ties to Terre Haute could be sentenced to death on Friday.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 12:23 PM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 12:43 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former doctor found guilty of what prosecutors described as the revenge killing of four people connected to a Nebraska medical school where he once worked is facing life in prison or the death penalty.

Anthony Garcia, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was convicted of fatally stabbing 11-year-old Thomas Hunter, son of Creighton University School of Medicine faculty member William Hunter, and the family’s housekeeper, 57-year-old Shirlee Sherman, in 2008.

Garcia also was found guilty of two other killings five years later: the 2013 Mother’s Day deaths of another Creighton pathology doctor Roger Brumback, and his wife, Mary, in their Omaha home.

Prosecutors say Garcia blamed Hunter and Brumback for his firing from Creighton’s pathology residency program in 2001.

A three-judge panel is expected to sentence Garcia on Friday.

