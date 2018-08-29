TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - September kicks off National Preparedness Month here in the Wabash Valley.

"It's better to prepare beforehand, practice your plans, run through it and make sure you have everything under control so that when the disaster happens, it's just kinda second nature that you're gonna go through it."

Ken Bovenschen works for Paul Davis here in Terre Haute.

He says his team deals with many kinds of disasters, but there are a few specific ones that are more common here in the valley.

"Here in the Wabash Valley, mostly what we see are tornadoes, flooding, high winds, and so those are the disasters normally that we deal with in this area."

But it goes farther than that.

Bovenschen says being prepared for a wide variety of events right now will help you out a lot in the long run.

"You know, like having an escape route plan and practicing that route plan. Having a rally point after everybody is out of the building, where's everybody gonna meet."

And not only have a plan, but also an emergency kit is important too.

"Everybody knows where that emergency kit is. Things like having bottled water, one gallon a day per person for three days, because you don't know how long that catastrophic event is gonna last."

Above all, Bovenschen says he's glad September is dedicated to safety.

"Just be prepared. That's the main thing, just be prepared. Have that plan in place, practice that plan, and then when the time comes, you're gonna execute that very quickly."

And by following these simple steps, you can rest easy knowing your family will be a little safer.

