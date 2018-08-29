Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

September Kicks Off National Preparedness Month

We sometimes forget the little details when it comes to being prepared for disasters. That's why September is the time to practice them.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 4:47 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 4:47 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - September kicks off National Preparedness Month here in the Wabash Valley.

"It's better to prepare beforehand, practice your plans, run through it and make sure you have everything under control so that when the disaster happens, it's just kinda second nature that you're gonna go through it."

Ken Bovenschen works for Paul Davis here in Terre Haute.

He says his team deals with many kinds of disasters, but there are a few specific ones that are more common here in the valley.

"Here in the Wabash Valley, mostly what we see are tornadoes, flooding, high winds, and so those are the disasters normally that we deal with in this area."

But it goes farther than that.

Bovenschen says being prepared for a wide variety of events right now will help you out a lot in the long run.

"You know, like having an escape route plan and practicing that route plan. Having a rally point after everybody is out of the building, where's everybody gonna meet."

And not only have a plan, but also an emergency kit is important too.

"Everybody knows where that emergency kit is. Things like having bottled water, one gallon a day per person for three days, because you don't know how long that catastrophic event is gonna last."

Above all, Bovenschen says he's glad September is dedicated to safety.

"Just be prepared. That's the main thing, just be prepared. Have that plan in place, practice that plan, and then when the time comes, you're gonna execute that very quickly."

And by following these simple steps, you can rest easy knowing your family will be a little safer.

For tips on how to make your own emergency plan at home, click here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Scattered showers and then cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan County Community Hospital 100th Annversary

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man

Image

Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 3 baby alligators stolen from Pa. exotic pet store

Image

New changes in pet care

Image

Salute To Veterans of WWII

Image

A cold front will sweep through the area today and bring unsettled weather with it.

Image

Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues