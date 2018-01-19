Sentencing on hold for man involved in police action shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sentencing is on hold for a man accused in a police action shooting.

Scroll for more content...

Quintin Towles Jr. was in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing.

After several hours of both parties presenting evidence and giving arguments, News 10 was told there still isn't a sentence.

Judge John Roach has now given both sides until February 9th to enter briefs.

That's when he says he will make his decision.

Back in 2015, police say Towles ignored orders from police to drop a weapon during a burglary call.

That resulted in Towels being shot three times by police.