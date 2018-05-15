Sentencing in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case set for Sept. 24

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby will be sentenced Sept. 24 — five months after he was convicted of sexual assault.

Judge Steven O’Neill set the date on Tuesday. Cosby’s lawyers had asked to delay sentencing until December.

Cosby turns 81 in July and is likely to face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Cosby has been a prisoner in his suburban Philadelphia mansion since the April 26 conviction. That’s the home where jurors concluded he drugged and molested a former Temple University athletics administrator in January 2004.

O’Neill ordered Cosby outfitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and said he needs permission to leave, and only to meet with lawyers or go to the doctor.