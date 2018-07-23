Sentencing date set for a man that admitted to shooting death at International Village

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Indiana State University student will be sentenced next month for a shooting that left another man dead.
Tristin Spencer pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
He is set to be sentenced on August 15th.
Spencer pleaded self-defense following the shooting.
It happened at International Village Apartments last November.
Robert James Archer died in the shooting.
The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office said Archer's family supports the plea agreement reached in the case.
