Senator John McCain dies at 81

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate John McCain has died.
His office says McCain died Saturday.
He had battled brain cancer.
The longtime Arizona senator was known as a maverick whose rebellious streak extended from his days as a POW in North Vietnam to his time in the Senate.
Senator McCain was 81 years old.
