Senator John McCain dies at 81

His office says McCain died Saturday.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 8:44 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate John McCain has died.

His office says McCain died Saturday.

He had battled brain cancer.

The longtime Arizona senator was known as a maverick whose rebellious streak extended from his days as a POW in North Vietnam to his time in the Senate.

Senator McCain was 81 years old. 

